OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $250.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.72 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.