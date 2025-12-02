OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 6,600 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,400,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 962,382 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,838,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FLR stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

