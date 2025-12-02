iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,511 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 644,647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 623.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 598,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 515,700 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,186,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

