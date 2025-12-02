OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 5,900 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:NRG opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

