Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,239 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 239,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $959.43 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.87.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,158 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,519. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

