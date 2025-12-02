IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after acquiring an additional 450,704 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in IDEX by 132.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 80.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 493,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

