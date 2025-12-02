Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,707 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after acquiring an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,833,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,870,000 after purchasing an additional 303,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:APP opened at $623.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.03. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
