OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 400 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $856.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $895.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $810.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

