Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,335,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 590,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

