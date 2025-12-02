SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Position Increased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.75. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $616.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

