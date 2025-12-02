iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

