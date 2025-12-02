NBW Capital LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $157,805,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,529,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,435,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $101.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Baird R W cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

