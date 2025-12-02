Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,848 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 4.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after buying an additional 290,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $4,925,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.