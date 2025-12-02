Sio Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 348.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. This represents a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $750,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,866.40. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,963,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.