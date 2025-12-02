Sio Capital Management LLC Purchases 155,217 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. $ALGS

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ALGS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.74. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,267.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
