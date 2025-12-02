Sio Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,276 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine comprises approximately 5.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $5,079,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,333,830.18. This represents a 12.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $2,541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,008.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,513. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.86. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.10.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

