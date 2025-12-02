Sio Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Dianthus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNTH shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This trade represents a 96.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,575. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

