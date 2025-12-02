Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,073 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.1% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.