Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,073 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.1% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
