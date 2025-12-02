Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13,557.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 621,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 603,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $21,485,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 630.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 381,509 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

