Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 51,424 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

