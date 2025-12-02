Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 23.4% – Time to Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 19.38. Approximately 75,468,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 8,703,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 23.4%

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.08. The company has a market capitalization of £258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.