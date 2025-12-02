Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Stock Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,006. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

