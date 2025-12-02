Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 31,636 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1,246.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,900. The trade was a 58.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $224,041,718. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.8%

Medpace stock opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

