Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 36,872 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth $51,815,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 38.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 212,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.25.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.