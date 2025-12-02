Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 119.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.85.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CHH stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.49 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

