Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 and last traded at GBX 0.84. Approximately 5,658,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 2,053,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82.

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

