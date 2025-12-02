Heico Corporation $HEI Stock Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Heico were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Heico in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock opened at $309.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,151.17. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.62.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

