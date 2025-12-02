Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 64,763 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,763 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $132.90.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

