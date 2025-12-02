Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 76,822 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 792.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,822 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,163 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Garmin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,229,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $410,304,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.