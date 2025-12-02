Quantbot Technologies LP Has $13.55 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,218 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $80.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

