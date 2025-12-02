M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,836,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $306,905,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.13. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

