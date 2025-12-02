Quantbot Technologies LP Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,073.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $373.20 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.41 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,664.99, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

