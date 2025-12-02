State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 280 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.9% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $242.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

