M&T Bank Corp Has $42.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $42,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,065,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $410.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.06 and a 200-day moving average of $425.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

