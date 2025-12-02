Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,304 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,720,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 1,769,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2%

RBLX stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,715.24. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,508 shares of company stock valued at $35,536,101. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

