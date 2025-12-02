Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adobe Stock Up 0.8%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
