Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 29,960 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,801,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Edison International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 46,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 368,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 170,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.