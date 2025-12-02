Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,018,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spanish Mountain Gold
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.