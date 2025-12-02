Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,018,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

