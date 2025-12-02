Schroder Investment Management Group Has $40.64 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,899 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,733,111 shares of company stock worth $141,293,157. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

