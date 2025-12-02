Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,844,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $957,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,578,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,151,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $210.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

