Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Buys Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently bought shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Guardant Health stock on November 21st.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 9/4/2025.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $112.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,349,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $114,421,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 851 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 313,061 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,478 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

