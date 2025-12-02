Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.