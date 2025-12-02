J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

