Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of AptarGroup worth $41,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

