Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 7.8%

Celestica stock opened at $317.63 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.