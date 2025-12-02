Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $488.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.