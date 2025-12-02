Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hologic worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $80.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

