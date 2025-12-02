Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,845,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,204,906. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

