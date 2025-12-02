Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,646,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.10. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $229.63 and a 1-year high of $380.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

