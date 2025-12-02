Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4,452.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Axis Capital worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Axis Capital by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.0%

AXS stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $83.90 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXS

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.